Tesla is pushing the insurance industry to prepare for massive disruption
Tesla is forcing insurance companies to seriously consider how policies will change as cars become safer due to advances in self-driving technology. The latest example is Farmers Insurance partnership with Tesloop, a small ride-sharing service that uses Tesla cars to transport customers between cities in Southern California.
