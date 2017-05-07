Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc
Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,006 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.
