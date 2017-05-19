Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Sun Life's aggressive re-designing of products, improved pricing, and focus on segments with higher growth and return complemented by market factor of reduced interest rate and market risk bode well. A strong balance sheet and effective capital deployment in growth initiatives will fuel earning, ROE and enhance shareholders' value.
