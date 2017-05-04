Solvency II reporting scares investors from insurance sector
THE complexity of Solvency II reporting will scare investors from the insurance sector in European Union, according to a joint report from Autonomous Research and Willis Towers Watson. Solvency II is an EU legislative programme expected to be implemented in all 28 Member States, including the UK, from January, 01 2016.
