Sergeantsville Volunteer Fire Co. gets $1.56K fire prevention grant
The Sergeantsville Volunteer Fire Company has received a $1,560 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers. FM Global representatives presented the award to Richard Madden, President of the Sergeantsville Volunteer Fire Company at the Sergeantsville firehouse in Delaware Township.
