Saskatchewan pushes back start date for PST on insurance premiums

16 hrs ago

The move to tax premiums was announced in the last provincial budget and was supposed to take effect on July 1. However, the government announced Wednesday that the start date is being pushed back a month to Aug. 1, following consultations with representatives of the insurance industry. In addition, the government announced PST will be applied to self-insured group arrangements, also known as Administration Services Only arrangements.

Chicago, IL

