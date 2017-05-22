RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts
Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
