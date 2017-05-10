Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will host a conference for institutional investors and analysts at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel in New York City on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online ati 1 2 http://www.media-server.com/m/acs/a6e129c7daad391958cf0f274f266792 and on RGA's website ati 1 2 www.rgare.com , through the Investors page.
