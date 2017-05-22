Reinsurance Group Of America Reinsures $2.3bn Annuity Book For Zurich
Reinsurance Group of America has reinsured a $2.3 billion annuities portfolio for a subsidiary of Swiss insurer Zurich , helping Zurich to reduce risk and better manage its capital, by offloading the liabilities associated with this legacy book of annuities business using reinsurance capital. Zurich Insurance Group subsidiary Farmers New World Life has entered into the agreement with Reinsurance Group of America to reinsure a block of its closed U.S. annuity book with the firm, in a transaction representing reserves of roughly $2.3 billion.
