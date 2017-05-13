Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for White Mount...

Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Lowered by Analyst

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn cut their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for White Mountains Insurance Group in a report released on Tuesday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.29.

