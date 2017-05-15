Q&A: What does Labour's - fair taxati...

Q&A: What does Labour's - fair taxation scheme' mean?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

As well as taking on "the social scourge of tax avoidance", it will lower the threshold for the 45p rate of income tax from A 150,000 to A 80,000 and introduce a new 50p rate on earnings over A 123,000. Labour has said the income tax increases will raise A 6.4 billion a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... May 8 lack of maintenance 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
allstate sucks (May '06) Mar '17 Tell your story 200
News Business Highlights Mar '17 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar '17 crony capital 1
News Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC