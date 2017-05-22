Prudential: Student loan debt postpones dreams, threatens financial security, say young adults

College graduates say a crushing load of student loan debt is compromising their ability to buy a home, begin saving for retirement, or even start families, according to a recent survey from Prudential Financial, Inc. . The findings, summarized in Student Loan Debt: Implications on Financial and Emotional Wellness, show a lack of understanding of college loan debt among students and graduates: Many student borrowers-53 percent-didn't know their future monthly repayment amounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.