Proposed New York Regulations Crack Down on Title Insurance Industry

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced two new proposed regulations to protect New Yorkers and crack down on unscrupulous practices in the title insurance industry. These new protections were drafted following an investigation by the state Department of Financial Services that revealed title insurance companies and agents have spent millions of dollars on inducements, which the industry has charged back to consumers as "marketing costs."

