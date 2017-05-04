Preparing for PIPA - Data Protection and Implications for the Insurance Industry
Act) came into force establishing the office and powers of the Privacy Commissioner and providing for the method of appointment of the Privacy Commissioner. The substantive provisions of the Act will not come into force until 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC