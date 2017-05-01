One in Three Millennials Has Turned Down a Job in Part Because of Poor Insurance Offerings
The survey, conducted in honor of May as Disability Insurance Awareness Month, found that 35 percent of Millennials have turned down a job offer either fully or partially due to the fact that they were dissatisfied with insurance offerings, compared to 27 percent of U.S. respondents overall. While trendy offerings like in-office massages, fitness classes and extra time off might help lower employee stress levels, the number one stress-causing factor in America is still money .1 The Millennial generation seems particularly inclined to watch their wallets, as Anthem's survey found they are more likely than the previous generation to have engaged in long-term financial planning over the past year.
