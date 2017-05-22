Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Buys New Stake in CDK Global Inc
Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,386 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|May 8
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC