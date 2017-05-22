Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. B...

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Buys New Stake in CDK Global Inc

Read more: The Breeze

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global Inc during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,386 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Chicago, IL

