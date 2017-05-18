New rules set to shake up global insurance industry
New "once in a lifetime" rules standardising the way insurers around the world report their accounts may help them to raise capital from the markets as well as benefitting consumers and investors, according to analysts. The regulations, called IFRS17, are due to come into force in 2021 and aim to provide greater clarity to investors and analysts, as well as those who have purchased insurance policies.
