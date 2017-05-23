Most homeowners would have mortgage t...

Most homeowners would have mortgage trouble if payments rose by more than 10%: poll

15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Nearly three quarters of Canadian homeowners say they would have difficulty paying their mortgage if their payments were to increase by more than 10 per cent, says a new survey by Manulife Bank. Thirty-eight per cent of those polled say their mortgage bills could rise between one to five per cent before they would have financial difficulty; 20 per cent say they could sustain an increase in payments between six to 10 per cent before having trouble; and 14 per cent say any hike would be a problem.

Chicago, IL

