MetLife Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Speak ...

MetLife, Inc. today announced that John C. R. Hele, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at approximately 9:15 a.m. . A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/rzaanx5n .

