Massachusetts' The Hanover Insurance Group Hires Salvatore

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc., a Worcester, Mass.-based holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, has appointed Bryan J. Salvatore as executive vice president and president of specialty, effective June 12. In this role, Salvatore will lead the company's domestic specialty business, leveraging and expanding its capabilities to help the company's agent partners capitalize on the increasing opportunities in the specialty business. Salvatore is a senior executive and leader with 25 years of experience in the specialty business.

