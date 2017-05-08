Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, and homeowners could be on hook
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, and homeowners could be on hook. In it, Canada.com reports that:
Insurance industry experts say many Canadian homeowners aren't insured for flooding and could be left footing at least part of the bill after heavy rains hit parts of Quebec and Ontario. Craig Stewart, vice-president of federal affairs for the Insurance Bureau of Canada, estimates that only 10 to 15 per cent of Canadians have so-called "overland flood insurance."
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 3 hrs ago
|
