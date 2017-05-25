Manulife says CEO will retire Sept. 3...

Manulife says CEO will retire Sept. 30, succeeded by head of Asia division

Manulife Financial Corp. says Donald Guloien will retire as chief executive of the insurance and wealth management company at the end of September. Guloien will be replaced by Roy Gori, an Australian who joined Manulife in 2015 and has been senior executive vice-president and general manager of Manulife's Asia division.

