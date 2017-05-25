Malloy Fires Off Response To Senators For 'Antagonistic Approach' To Insurance Industry
Connecticut's top Democratic and Republican state Senator touted their bipartisan cooperation in passing legislation to increase transparency in pharmaceutical costs, and minutes later they received a letter from Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy criticizing how they reached the final product and shut out the insurance industry in the process. "To be blunt, I am dismayed," Malloy wrote in a letter minutes after the bill unanimously passed the Senate.
