M&T Bank Corp Buys 185 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.
