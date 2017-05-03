Long Beach-based Molina Healthcare board fires Mario and John Molina
Molina Healthcare's board of directors on Tuesday fired CEO J. Mario Molina and chief financial officer John Molina, a stunning decision that signalled new uncertainties for one of Long Beach's most important employers. John Molina said in a telephone interview Tuesday evening that he and his brother were not provided an official reason for their ouster.
