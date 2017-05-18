Last day to register online to vote in the general election
Today is the last day to register online so you can vote in the snap general election taking place on June 8. To register online you may need your National Insurance number and if you're a British citizen living abroad your passport details may be required. Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments.
