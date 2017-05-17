Keybank National Association OH Sells...

Keybank National Association OH Sells 314 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd

Read more: Daily Political

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 314 shares during the period.

