Judge denies Anthem injunction in suit over Cigna merger

A Delaware judge has refused Anthem Inc.'s request to extend a temporary ban blocking Cigna Corp. from pulling out of proposed $48 billion merger while Anthem tries to persuade federal officials to drop their objections to the deal. Thursday's ruling comes after a federal appeals court last month left in place a decision blocking Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer Anthem's bid to buy rival Cigna, saying a bigger company would not be better for consumers.

