Insurance industry hails proposed SIFI authority elimination

A U.S. House of Representatives bill that would eliminate the ability to tag insurers as "too big to fail" and would refocus a federal regulatory agency on international insurance talks is largely positive for the insurance industry, according to experts. The Financial CHOICE Act, the Republican-developed alternative to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, was introduced last week by Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas.

