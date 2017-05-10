Inquest into death of mother on business trip in the Philippines

An inquest in Heywood heard how, five months earlier 50-year-old Jacqueline Goodwin she had undergone hospital tests which showed there were heart abnormalities, but the results were not sent to her GP or referred to a cardiologist. Assistant coroner Catherine McKenna was told that Mrs Goodwin died from undiagnosed dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart becomes enlarged and cannot pump blood efficiently.

