Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 630,506 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period.
