India has 'incredible' potential. So why hasn't Warren Buffett invested?

"I think the potential for India is incredible," Warren Buffett said in an interview with Indian news channel ET Now on Monday, describing the South Asian nation as a "huge, enormous market." The Berkshire Hathaway chairman, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, said he'd immediately "hop on a plane" to India if the right investment opportunity came up.

