India has 'incredible' potential. So why hasn't Warren Buffett invested?
"I think the potential for India is incredible," Warren Buffett said in an interview with Indian news channel ET Now on Monday, describing the South Asian nation as a "huge, enormous market." The Berkshire Hathaway chairman, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, said he'd immediately "hop on a plane" to India if the right investment opportunity came up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC