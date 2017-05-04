Hundreds of birds found dead in Galveston
Hundreds of migratory birds were found dead after an entire flock crashed into the American National Insurance building at One Moody Plaza. Officer workers found the dead birds when they arrived to work early Thursday morning, according to Josh Henderson of the Galveston Police Department's Animal Services Unit.
