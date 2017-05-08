How will driverless cars impact the insurance industry?
In the next decade or so, it's predicted that our roads will be awash with driverless cars, with estimates that they will account for a quarter of global car sales by 2035 . This will present either a huge opportunity for the insurance sector or a challenge that could lead to its downfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|16 hr
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC