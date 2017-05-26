Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,393 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 179,313 shares during the period.
