Hackers Access Email Database of E-Signature Service Used by Insurance Industry

Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails, which the company linked to a surge in phishing emails sent to its users. The company said the emails imitated the DocuSign brand to trick recipients into opening a Microsoft Word document containing malicious software.

