Emergency Management received grant to assist in fire investigations

The Genesee County Emergency Management has received a US$2,600 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers. FM Global representatives presented the award to Genesee County Office of Emergency Management will be accepting the grant award at the Fire Training Center located at 7690 State St Rd. award presentation in Batavia, New York of the award presentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.