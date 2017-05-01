Emergency Management received grant to assist in fire investigations
The Genesee County Emergency Management has received a US$2,600 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers. FM Global representatives presented the award to Genesee County Office of Emergency Management will be accepting the grant award at the Fire Training Center located at 7690 State St Rd. award presentation in Batavia, New York of the award presentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Fore
|4
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC