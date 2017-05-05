EMC Insurance Group Inc. Reports 2017 First Quarter Results, and Announces a Presentation by Management at the 2017 East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Net Income Per Share - $0.32 Non-GAAP Operating Income Per Share1 - $0.34 Net Realized Investment Losses Per Share - $0.02 Catastrophe and Storm Losses Per Share - $0.41 GAAP Combined Ratio - 100.5 percent DES MOINES, Iowa, May 05, 2017 -- EMC Insurance Group Inc. , today reported net income of $6.8 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2016. The majority of this decline is attributed to a record level of first quarter catastrophe and storm losses and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in net investment income.

