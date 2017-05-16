Deadly jet crash renews old fears for...

Deadly jet crash renews old fears for residents near airport

A deadly jet crash at a small airport outside New York City has dredged up dormant fears among residents who live within yards of where corporate jets take off and land. A Learjet approaching Teterboro Airport smashed into an industrial area Monday afternoon, killing two crew members and damaging buildings.

