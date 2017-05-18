Damage estimate soars to $57M, but in...

Damage estimate soars to $57M, but insurers likely to pay in flood at King County wastewater plant

Read more: The Olympian

The new price tag for the catastrophic Feb. 9 flood that crippled the West Point Treatment Plant is up to $57 million - more than double the previous estimate. But taxpayers may be off the hook for most of it.

Chicago, IL

