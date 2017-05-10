Crash for cash gang found guilty of fraud after causing crash near Kenilworth
A crash for cash gang has been found guilty of fraud offences for deliberately causing a crash just outside Kenilworth. The convictions of the gang of four bring up the milestone 500th conviction for the Insurance Fraud Bureau , an organisation that leads the insurance industry's collective fight against insurance fraud.
