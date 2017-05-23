China's insurance industry solvent: regulator
China's insurance industry has kept its risks under control, with a sound solvency ratio, said the country's insurance regulator. The industry's comprehensive solvency adequacy ratio stood at 238 percent at the end of the first quarter, well above the 100 percent requirement, said China Insurance Regulatory Commission in an online statement released Tuesday.
