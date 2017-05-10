Canada Stocks-TSX rises as oil rally boosts energy shares

TORONTO, May 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy shares, while insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and exchange operator TMX Group Ltd fell after reporting earnings that failed to impress investors. U.S. crude oil prices settled $1.45 higher at $43.33 a barrel, bolstered by the biggest one-week drop in U.S. inventories so far this year, and after Iraq and Algeria joined Saudi Arabia in supporting an extension to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries supply cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.