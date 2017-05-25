California's Insurance Commissioner E...

California's Insurance Commissioner Encourages Admitted Carriers to Insure Cannabis Risks

Members of Wilson Elser's Cannabis Law practice attended a teleconference led by California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones with 63 insurance industry stakeholders on May 22, 2017, to discuss insurance requirements set forth in California's proposed cannabis regulations. Commissioner Jones stated that his goal is to make sure all Californians, including emerging cannabis businesses, have insurance protection.

