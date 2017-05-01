Business Highlights

The chief executive of United Airlines apologized Tuesday on Capitol Hill for an incident in which a passenger was dragged off a flight, calling it "a mistake of epic proportions" as frustrated lawmakers warned airline executives to improve customer service or face congressional intervention. House Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster, R-Pa., said carriers should use the notoriety of the violent event - and a separate incident in which a mother with a stroller was bullied by a flight attendant - to make long-needed improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.