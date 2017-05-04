Buffett's investors facing more resolutions, like many firms

In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Warren Buffett attends the world premiere screening of HBO's "Becoming Warren Buffett" at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. IBM's stock is falling in premarket trading Friday, May 5 after Buffett announced that Berkshire Hathaway has sold about a third of its stake in the company this year.

