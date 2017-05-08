Buffett's fledgling biBERK pursues online insurance 'experiment'
It has been decades since anyone thought of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, or even its insurance operations, as "very, very small." But that's how a senior executive describes biBERK, a unit that lets owners of small businesses shop online for commercial vehicle, general liability, property, workers' compensation and eventually professional liability insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a...
|Mon
|lack of maintenance
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|allstate sucks (May '06)
|Mar '17
|Tell your story
|200
|Business Highlights
|Mar '17
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar '17
|crony capital
|1
|Warren Buffett: Will judge Trump by results but...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC