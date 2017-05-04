Brown & Brown Insurance Brokerage Firm Settles Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit for $100,000
Daytona Beach-based insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown will pay $100,000 and furnish significant relief to resolve a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced yesterday. According to the EEOC's suit, Brown & Brown made a written job offer to the applicant and also sent her an employment agreement for a "personal lines technical assistant" position at its Daytona Beach location and proposed employment start dates.
