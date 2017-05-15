Berkshire Hathaway to list its stock holdings at end of 1Q
Berkshire Hathaway will file an update its U.S. stock holdings on Monday, but CEO Warren Buffett already announced one of the biggest changes the company made in the first quarter. Buffett said earlier this month that Berkshire had sold about 25 million of its 81 million IBM shares because the company hasn't performed the way he expected.
