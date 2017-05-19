Autonomous Vehicles Will Grow Auto In...

Autonomous Vehicles Will Grow Auto Insurance Business Before Shrinking It

12 hrs ago

Insurance coverage for autonomous vehicles will bring $81 billion in new premiums to the insurance industry over the next eight years, according to a report from Accenture and Stevens Institute of Technology. These revenues will be derived from three new coverages for risks related to the new technologies of vehicles, according to the report, Insuring Autonomous Vehicles: An $81 Billion Opportunity by 2025 .

Chicago, IL

